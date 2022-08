Clase allowed one hit in a scoreless inning during Friday's win over the White Sox. He struck out two and picked up a save.

Clase was his usual dominant self Friday, working around a two-out single to slam the door on a 5-2 victory. He's now 28 for 30 in save chances and hasn't blown an opportunity since May 9. In 40 appearances since that blown save, Clase has posted a terrific 44:3 K:BB and 0.69 ERA.