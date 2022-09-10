Clase pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to earn the save in a 7-6 victory over the Twins on Friday.

Clase was called in to protect a one-run lead after the Twins had got to the Guardians' bullpen for two runs in the eighth. He bounced back from a blown save his last time out against the Royals to earn his 32nd save of the season. Clase threw 10 of his 11 pitches for strikes to blow away the hitters with his dominant stuff. He now has 61 strikeouts in 59.1 innings pitched and is tied for the second-most saves in all of MLB.