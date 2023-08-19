Clase worked a perfect ninth inning in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers to record his 33rd save of the season. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The right-hander topped out at 100.5 mph with his cutter as he generated his usual weak contact. Since the All-Star break, Clase has posted a 2.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 14:1 K:BB through 12.2 innings while converting eight of 10 save chances, and while he hasn't been as dominant in 2023 as he was the last two seasons, he's still tied with Camilo Doval and Alexis Diaz for the major-league lead in saves.