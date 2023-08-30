Clase picked up the save Tuesday against the Twins despite allowing a run on one hit in the ninth inning.

Clase would give up a solo homer to Michael Taylor before rebounding to record the final two outs, closing out a 4-2 Cleveland win. The home run marked the first earned run Clase's surrendered in his last six appearances (6.2 innings). He's now up to 35 saves, tied for most in the league, with a 3.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 56:14 K:BB across 60 innings this season.