Clase earned the save Sunday against Kansas City, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning in a 7-5 win.

Clase threw 10 of his 12 pitches for strikes as he retired the middle of the Royals' lineup in order. He is now 41-for-45 in save chances this season and has converted his last five chances. The 24-year-old has been consistently dominant throughout the season and has a 1.35 ERA in the second half after compiling a 1.41 ERA before the Midsummer Classic.