Clase picked up the save Friday against the Tigers. He allowed one run on one hit and no walks with no strikeouts over one inning.

Clase yielded a 391-foot solo homer to Spencer Torkelson to lead off the ninth inning before promptly retiring the next three Detroit batters. Although he has secured a career-high 44 saves, the Cleveland closer has struggled a bit this year, posting a career-worst 3.14 ERA and 8.0 K/9 (compared to a career 1.47 ERA and 9.3 K/9 prior to the season). Clase been especially shaky in September with a 4.63 ERA and 5.4 K/9 over 11.2 innings.