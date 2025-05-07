Clase gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his eighth save of the season in an 8-6 win over the Nationals.

After some early-season struggles, Clase appears to be regaining his usual form. The right-hander has converted four straight save chances, and he's given up just one earned run over his last six appearances with a 7:0 K:BB. He still has some work to do to dig out from the statistical hole he dug, however -- through 16.1 innings on the season, Clase carries a 5.51 ERA and 1.71 WHIP.