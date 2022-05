Clase gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his fourth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the A's.

An Elvis Andrus double to right field make things a little interesting, but Clase was able to get the job done. Since stumbling out of the gate and being tagged for runs in each of his first two appearances of the season, the right-hander has a 2.84 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB over his last 6.1 innings.