Clase retired the only batter he faced on the way to a save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Tigers.

Clase was called upon with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning after the Tigers scored a run and loaded the bases. He tossed a wild pitch, allowing another run to score, but the right-hander was able to limit the damage to one run and get Akil Baddoo to ground out to end the game. The save was his 25th of the season and Clase has now converted 19 straight save chances.