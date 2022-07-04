Clase walked two batters in a scoreless ninth inning against the Yankees on Sunday. He earned a save and recorded one strikeout.

After issuing a two-out walk to Aaron Judge, Clase was faced with a bases-loaded threat. He then forced Aaron Hicks to ground out to end the 2-0 game. Clase has now gone 20 straight appearances without allowing a run; the flame-throwing righty has converted each of his 12 save opportunities while posting a 23:3 K:BB during that stretch. The 24-year-old is sporting a 1.31 ERA with 37 punchouts through 34.1 innings this season.