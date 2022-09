Clase earned the save Tuesday against the Angels, striking out two and allowing a hit in the ninth inning of a 3-1 win.

Clase allowed a two-out infield hit but finished off the game with a three-pitch strikeout to record his 35th save. Six of his 16 pitches were 100 miles per hour or faster. Since the All-Star break, he's converted 16 of 17 save opportunities and has a 1.16 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB in 23.1 innings.