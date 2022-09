Clase picked up the save in Saturday's 4-2 win over Texas. He allowed one run on one hit and zero walks while striking out zero over one inning.

After getting Leody Taveras to ground out to start the inning, Clase served up a solo home run to Sam Huff in the next at-bat. However, the right-hander was able to get the final two batters to ground out to close the game and earn his league-leading 39th save. Clase has recorded nine saves so far this month.