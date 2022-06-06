Clase struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.

Clase was highly efficient during Sunday's outing, as he threw nine of his 10 pitches for strikes while retiring the side to preserve the Guardians' one-run lead. The right-hander has now picked up saves in his last two outings after being held without a save over six appearances between May 17 and June 1. Clase has converted nine of his 11 save chances in 2022, and he's posted a 2.11 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 21.1 innings over 23 appearances this year.