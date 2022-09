Clase struck out one in a perfect inning to earn a save over the Angels on Monday.

Clase fired 12 of 15 pitches for strikes and forced five whiffs to secure his 34th save of the year. He's now converted three straight chances after blowing a save against the Royals on Sep. 7. Clase lowered his season ERA to 1.34 with a 62:10 K:BB through 60.2 frames.