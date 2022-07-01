Clase (2-2) allowed a hit and struck out one to earn the win Thursday versus the Twins.

The Guardians tied the game at 3-3 in the eighth inning, and Clase was able to keep it that way in the top of the ninth before Andres Gimenez walked it off. It's been an absolutely dominant run for Clase lately -- he's pitched 19 straight scoreless innings, allowing 10 hits and a walk with 22 strikeouts in that span. The closer has a 1.35 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB while converting 18 of 20 save chances in 33.1 innings overall.