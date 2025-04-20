Clase earned the save in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Pirates, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning. He did issue a walk nor record a strikeout.

Clase allowed a triple to Enmanuel Valdez to start the ninth inning, but the latter ended up being tagged out by Jose Ramirez after unsuccessfully calling for time. Clase needed only three pitches to retire the next two batters to capture his fourth save of the season. He has a 5.79 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB across 9.1 innings to start the season.