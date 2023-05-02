Clase picked up the save during Monday's 3-2 win over the Yankees, tossing a perfect ninth inning while striking out one.

The Guardians struck for three runs in the top of the ninth to take a one-run lead, so Clase came on in the bottom half of the frame. The hard-throwing reliever retired Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks in order to secure his 10th save, tying him with Josh Hader for the MLB lead. It was a solid bounce back for the right-hander, who blew his second save of the season during Saturday's loss to Boston. Clase currently sports a 1.76 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP, but he has just nine strikeouts through 15.1 innings.