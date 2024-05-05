Clase picked up the save Sunday against the Angels, striking out two over a perfect ninth inning.

Clase made quick work of Willie Calhoun, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss on Sunday, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side and pick up his 10th save of the campaign. Clase is one of five closers in double figures in the saves category and has walked just one batter across 17.1 innings of action.