Clase picked up the save Tuesday against the Reds, working around a hit while logging a strikeout in a scoreless inning.

It was a much-needed effort from Clase after he allowed three runs while blowing a save in his last appearance Saturday in Tampa Bay. Despite the hiccup, Clase's been dependable of late, working to a 1.98 ERA over his last 14 outings (13.2 innings). He's now 32-for-41 in save opportunities with a 3.16 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 52:13 K:BB across 54.1 innings this season.