Clase pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Clase needed 13 pitches (eight strikes) to complete the clean inning just a day after he blew a save in the 10th inning. This was Clase's 40th save of the season -- he's the first to reach that mark in 2023, though he's also blown a major-league-leading 11 saves in 69 appearances. The Guardians closer has allowed six runs (four earned) over his last 9.1 innings and has a 3.11 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 58:15 K:BB through 66.2 innings overall.