Clase earned the save over the Astros on Wednesday, striking out one over a perfect 10th inning.

Clase entered the contest with a one-run lead in the bottom of the 10th and needed only five pitches to retire the side and secure his ninth save of the season. The right-hander has now converted each of his last five save attempts (over nine appearances), posting a 10:1 K:BB over that stretch. He now sports a pristine 0.55 ERA following Wednesday's scoreless appearance.