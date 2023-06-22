Clase earned a save against the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Clase came on in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead and allowed two of the first three hitters he faced to reach base. However, he notched a big strikeout of Ryan Noda with one out and the tying run on third base before getting Seth Brown to fly out to end the game. Clase thus recorded his seventh straight successful save opportunity and is now 22-for-27 in save chances this season. He is tied for the major-league lead in that category and is on pace to challenge his career-best total of 42 saves, which he set last season.