Clase did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Clase was on the mound for the fourth time this season, but he finally got the chance to earn his first save. Though he didn't record a strikeout, the outcome was never in doubt as he needed only eight pitches to retire the White Sox in order. Clase clearly holds the closer role in Cleveland, and he should see plenty of opportunities as the season progresses.