Clase (2-4) took the loss and a blown save Wednesday versus the Royals, allowing two runs on a hit and three walks over two-thirds of an inning.

Clase's blown save was his first since May 9, and the earned runs he gave up were his first since Aug. 6. MJ Melendez accounted for the tying run with an RBI single, and Salvador Perez followed up with a sacrifice fly to walk it off. It's important to keep in mind this was Clase's fourth appearance in the last five days, so some slight fatigue may have played a role in the poor result. Clase has had few hiccups this year, as evidenced by his 1.39 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 59:10 K:BB through 58.1 innings. He's now 31-for-34 in save chances.