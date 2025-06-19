Clase notched a save against the Giants on Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Clase inherited a two-run ninth-inning lead and worked around a two-out single to retire the side on 14 pitches. Though the veteran closer has allowed at least one baserunner in each of his past five appearances and has a mediocre 4:4 BB:K across 4.2 frames during that span, he's converted three of four save opportunities in that stretch. It certainly hasn't been Clase's smoothest season -- he's currently holding a 3.69 ERA and 1.48 WHIP, each of which is on pace to be a career-worst mark -- but he's managed to go 16-for-19 in save chances to remain comfortably in control of Cleveland's closer role.