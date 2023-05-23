Clase picked up the save in Monday's 3-0 win over the White Sox, tossing a perfect ninth inning while recording one strikeout.

Clase was called on to preserve Cleveland's shutout, and he succeeded by retiring Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada and Clint Frazier in order. It was a nice bounce-back effort for the closer, who blew a save and took the loss during his last appearance. Clase's strikeout numbers are down while his ERA and WHIP are up from previous years, but the right-hander is still leading the MLB with 16 saves.