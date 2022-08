Clase struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save during Sunday's win over the Astros.

Clase's last two appearances came in non-save situations, but he preserved the Guardians' one-run lead during Sunday's low-scoring matchup to pick up his 24th save of the season. The right-hander gave up a run Saturday against Houston but has still been dominant following the All-Star break, posting a 1.13 ERA in eight innings over his last eight outings.