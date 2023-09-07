Clase picked up the save in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Twins, striking out one over a perfect inning.

Clase ran right through the middle of the Twins' lineup after entering the contest with a one-run lead in the ninth, needing only 10 pitches to wrap things up and secure his league-leading 38th save of the season. The right-handed reliever has not allowed any hits or walks in four straight appearances and has now converted each of his last seven save opportunities.