Clase picked up his second save of the season in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Orioles. He tossed a scoreless inning, allowing a hit and striking out a batter.
Clase was able to work around a one-out base hit to log his second save of the year. He bounced back with a stress-free outing after allowing five runs in his last four innings. It's been a struggle in the early going but Tuesday's showing is a step in the right direction for Clase, who should only continue to get better.
