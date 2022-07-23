Clase pitched a perfect ninth inning on the way to a save in the Guardians' 7-4 Game 1 victory over the White Sox in Saturday's doubleheader.

Clase was called upon to protect a 7-4 advantage in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 1 on Saturday, retiring all three batters he faced in order on his way to his 20th save of the year. The closer has now converted 14 consecutive save opportunities and he's 20-for-22 overall this season. Clase remains one of the most consistent closers and now owns a 1.37 ERA and 0.74 WHIP with 41 punchouts over 39.1 innings in 41 appearances.