Clase earned a save Saturday against the Mariners, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

After Aaron Civale gave Cleveland seven scoreless innings, manager Terry Francona turned to James Karinchak in the eighth. Karinchak continued the shutout, and Clase finished things off with a perfect ninth. He needed just eight pitches, seven of which were strikes, to earn the save. Clase is among the most reliable closers in baseball, having converted 67 of 76 save chances since the start of 2021.