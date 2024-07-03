Clase (4-1) pitched a perfect inning to earn the win Tuesday over the White Sox.

Clase kept the game tied at 6-6 in the top of the ninth inning, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. Bo Naylor's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the frame sealed the win for the Guardians, giving Clase his first decision since May 19. The closer is on an eight-inning scoreless streak and has maintained elite ratios with a 0.67 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 39:4 K:BB through 40.1 innings overall. Clase is also 25-for-28 in save chances this year, with the Guardians having bounced back to win in all three of his blown saves.