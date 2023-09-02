Clase tossed a perfect ninth inning and earned a save over the Rays on Friday.
Clase forced three quick outs on 10 pitches to finish off the 3-2 victory. He's allowed just one run over his last 8.2 frames and has converted six straight save chances. Clase now has an MLB-leading 37 saves with a 2.90 ERA across 62 innings.
