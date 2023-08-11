Clase picked up the save in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays, striking out two over a perfect inning.

Clase entered the contest with a one-run lead in the top of the ninth and took care of business, striking out Daulton Varsho on three straight pitches in the opening at-bat before finishing the inning with another strikeout against Paul DeJong. The right-handed reliever needed just 11 pitches to get through the frame and record his 31st save of the season. He still has not allowed an earned run since July 4 and now has seven strikeouts to only one walk through four August appearances.