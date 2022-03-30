Clase has struck out three and allowed three hits across three innings in three Cactus League appearances.

Clase enters the 2022 campaign as the Guardians' top closing option. With James Karinchak (shoulder) sidelined to start the season, it's safe to say Clase will get a week or two at a minimum to take full control of ninth-inning duties. The flamethrowing right-hander was fantastic last year with a 1.29 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 74:16 K:BB across 69.2 innings. He logged 24 saves, six holds and five blown saves, though he was the obvious closer by the end of the season.