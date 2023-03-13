Clase gave up a two-run home run in Sunday's Cactus League game versus the Royals.
Clase worked the fifth inning in this contest and ended up giving up his first two runs of the spring. The Guardians' closer posted 42 saves with an excellent 1.36 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and just three homers allowed over 72.2 innings last season, so this is likely just a blip on the radar. He'll be one of the most popular relievers in fantasy drafts, with a cutter that can top 100 mph and two straight years of ninth-inning dominance under his belt.