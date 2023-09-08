Clase (2-8) blew a save and took the loss against the Angels on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning.

Clase entered in the ninth frame to try to protect a 2-1 lead but couldn't get the job done. Los Angeles racked up three straight hits with one out to score the game-tying run, and the contest ended when Randal Grichuk singled home the game-winning score with two outs. Clase had been pitching very well coming into Thursday, converting each of his previous seven save chances and allowing just one run over 10.2 innings during that stretch. He leads the majors in both saves (38) and blown saves (10) on the campaign.