Clase (1-7) blew the save and took the loss Saturday against the Rays, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Clase was called upon in the bottom of the ninth to protect a two-run lead and proceeded to give up a leadoff single to Josh Lowe on the very first pitch of the inning. The right-handed reliever then gave up another three hits in the inning, all of which led to runs coming across for the Rays as the team pulled off a late come-from-behind win. It marked Clase's ninth blown save this season and the second in his last four attempts. He's also allowed at least two hits in three of his last four appearances.