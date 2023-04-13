Clase (1-1) took the loss Wednesday versus the Yankees, allowing an unearned run on two hits and no walks while striking out one over one inning.

Clase entered with the game tied at 3-3, so this wasn't a save situation. The right-hander gave up a single to Giancarlo Stanton, and an error by shortstop Amed Rosario got him to second base. Oswaldo Cabrera then singled in pinch runner Gleyber Torres for the go-ahead run. Clase has been a little shaky this season, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out seven over seven innings. He's also 3-for-4 in save chances, so there's little reason to be concerned about the sloppiness.