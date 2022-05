Clase didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Clase entered the game with a one-run lead but made quick work of George Springer, Raimel Tapia and Bo Bichette to record his fifth save of the season. After allowing four earned runs across his first 4.2 innings of the campaign, Clase has now delivered five consecutive scoreless appearances while striking out six and walking none across 4.2 frames.