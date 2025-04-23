Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Wednesday that Clase experienced some shoulder discomfort after his most recent appearance in Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Pirates, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Clase came away with his third win but was charged with his second blown save of the season Sunday, giving up three earned runs on four hits and one walk before retiring the final batter of the ninth inning. The reliever had worked on three consecutive days over the weekend, so the Guardians' decision not to use him in save situations Monday and Tuesday against the Yankees in favor of Cade Smith was initially believed to be rest-related. With Vogt now disclosing that Clase is managing a shoulder issue, the right-hander's availability for Wednesday's series finale isn't known. Clase was able to play catch Wednesday, so for now, the shoulder injury isn't considered serious enough for the Guardians to shut him down from throwing.