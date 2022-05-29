Clase allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two in one inning during Saturday's 8-1 win over the Tigers.

The Guardians haven't been on the right side of close results often lately, which has led to Clase pitching just four times in two weeks since his last save (May 14). The closer has given up one run in those four appearances while adding six strikeouts. For the season, he has a solid 2.60 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 18:4 K:BB, a 1-2 record and seven saves in nine opportunities across 17.1 innings.