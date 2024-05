Clase earned the save in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Mets, working around a hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Clase's now pitched three consecutive days while locking down saves in back-to-back outings. He'd allow a one-out single to Francisco Lindor on Tuesday before inducing a game-ending double play off the bat of Pete Alonso. Clase lowered his ERA to a pristine 0.36 with a 0.59 WHIP and 24:2 K:BB across 25.1 innings while converting a league-leading 15 saves in 18 opportunities.