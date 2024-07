Clase earned the save Tuesday against Detroit, delivering a perfect ninth inning in a 5-4 victory.

Clase made quick work of the Tigers on Tuesday, closing out a one-run victory to reach the 30-save mark for a third consecutive season. The 26-year-old Clase had been stellar this year -- he's allowed just one earned run in his last 14 innings while converting 17 straight save chances. Overall, his ERA is down to a minuscule 0.78 with a 0.65. WHIP and 39:5 K:BB across 46.1 innings.