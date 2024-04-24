Clase earned the save Tuesday against the Red Sox, striking out three in a perfect ninth inning.

Called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth, Clase made quick work of the middle of Boston's order, striking out the side en route to his seventh save this year. Clase's allowed just one hit in his last four innings while logging seven strikeouts in that span. He lowered his ERA to 0.75 with a 0.92 WHIP and 13:1 K:BB across 12 innings this season.