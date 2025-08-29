Clase is expected to remain on the restricted list and administrative leave for the remainder of the season as MLB continues its sports-betting investigation, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The news comes as no surprise, as Clase's locker at Progressive Field in Cleveland had already been cleared out earlier this month. Clase has been away from the Guardians since late July and there's no word on when MLB's investigation could conclude. The reliever's future in baseball is in doubt.