Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Will remain on restricted list ROS
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clase is expected to remain on the restricted list and administrative leave for the remainder of the season as MLB continues its sports-betting investigation, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
The news comes as no surprise, as Clase's locker at Progressive Field in Cleveland had already been cleared out earlier this month. Clase has been away from the Guardians since late July and there's no word on when MLB's investigation could conclude. The reliever's future in baseball is in doubt.
More News
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Locker cleared out•
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Placed on leave in gambling probe•
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Mixed results in doubleheader•
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Nails down 23rd save•
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Secures 22nd save•
-
Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Gets two-out save•