De Los Santos was reinstated from the paternity list Friday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
After spending three days away from the team, the 27-year-old reliever is now back with the Guardians. De Los Santos holds a 1.35 ERA and 1.20 WHIP on the year across 6.2 innings, though he's made one appearance since April 9.
