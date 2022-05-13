De Los Santos was brought up from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
A number of scheduling changes saw the Guardians shuffling their pitching staff earlier this week. De Los Santos had previously been in the majors as a COVID-19 outbreak impacted the team before he was sent down and quickly brought back up. The right-hander will likely continue as a low-leverage bullpen arm.
More News
-
Guardians' Enyel De Los Santos: Returns to minors•
-
Guardians' Enyel De Los Santos: Contract selected by Cleveland•
-
Guardians' Enyel De Los Santos: Signs with Guardians•
-
Pirates' Enyel De Los Santos: Dumped from 40-man roster•
-
Pirates' Enyel De Los Santos: Recalled by Pittsburgh•
-
Pirates' Enyel De Los Santos: Claimed by Pirates•