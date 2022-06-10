De Los Santos (1-0) picked up the win Thursday versus the Athletics. He allowed a hit and struck out one in two-thirds of a scoreless inning.

De Los Santos has given up just one run on six hits and no walks while striking out 10 over his last nine innings. The right-hander was trusted to pitch in the eighth inning of a tied game Thursday, which shows he's become a reliable part of the Guardians' bullpen. For the season, he has a 2.35 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 15.1 innings.