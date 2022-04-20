De Los Santos' contract was selected by the Guardians on Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

De Los Santos signed a minor-league deal with Cleveland in early December, but he'll now join the big-league club after several pitchers were placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason Wednesday. The right-hander has made four appearances at Triple-A Columbus to begin the year and has posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 3.2 innings.